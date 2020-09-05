• Defiance County

Show cancelled:

Due the coronavirus pandemic, the Northwesternaires has announced the cancellation of its 2020 show. Next year's show is slated for March 27.

All ticket sales for the 2020 show will be honored. Tickets for the 2020 show can be exchanged for the 2021 show, or the tickets can be refunded. Contact any Barbershopper to make the adjustment.

