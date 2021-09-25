henry commissioners photo

Henry County commissioners showed their appreciation for county employees during a cookout Wednesday at the county's Oakwood Plaza on Oakwood Avenue. The event recognized employee efforts during the coronavirus situation. Pictured from left are commissioners Jeff Mires, Glenn Miller and Bob Hastedt.

 Photo courtesy of Henry County commissioners

