With lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus rising daily through northwest Ohio, vaccine shipments to slow the pandemic are beginning to trickle into area counties, with distribution underway already.
Mercy Defiance Hospital/Clinic, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and Hicksville’s Community Memorial Hospital have received their initial shipments, as well as the Defiance County General Health District, explained Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
The health department, which received 200 doses, is making plans with hospitals to vaccinate phase 1A workers. That includes health-care providers who routinely care for COVID-19 patients, nursing home staff and first responders.
According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), people to be vaccinated in congregate care facilities during phase 1A include “residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities not enrolled in the federal pharmacy program; people with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders including substance use disorders who live in group homes, residential facilities, or centers and staff at those locations not enrolled in the federal pharmacy program.”
Defiance’s health department “is not heavily involved in vaccines,” said Gerken. “We do the contact tracing and case managements. We’re getting help from our hospital partners.” This allows the department to be most effective.
The phase 1B vaccine distribution will likely take place in mid-January, for those age 65 and older, those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and adults who work in schools.
“We’re trying to get as many doses out as quickly as we can,” stated Gerken, “but it depends on how quick Ohio gets them.
“At this time, we do not know when vaccines will be available for phase 1B or how it will be distributed,” added Gerken. “The state of Ohio is still working on the plan for the next phase. When we have more information, we will post it on our website and social media. We will continue to follow the guidance of ODH as more vaccine arrives and expands to new groups. As more vaccine becomes available, the general public will be able to get vaccinated as well. The timeframe for general public distribution will be determined by ODH.”
In Henry County, Health Commissioner Joy Ermie noted that the health department received 100 doses on Tuesday, with all of them expected to be given by Thursday to phase 1A recipients. Others are making appointments for the vaccine. Phase 1A individuals can make an appointment by calling 419-599-5545, with the department being open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Henry County’s new vaccination clinic is located near the county health department in the county’s office complex on Oakwood Avenue, just south of U.S. 24. Covering the contracted cost of $187,760 were federal CARES Relief Act funds. The clinic is in the renovated the former East of Chicago Pizza building.
If Henry County continues to do what it’s doing, we’ll be okay,” said Ermie. “I give all the credit to the residents of Henry County. I’m very proud of them. It’s a lot easier when we work together. The effort is definitely showing. But we still can’t take a break from the masks and hand-washing.”
She urges everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available. “It’s not new science,” she stressed.
Bill Edwards of the Paulding County Health Department shared that distribution of the vaccine began last week. The health department received 200 Moderna doses. Paulding County Hospital also received a shipment of doses and began vaccinating its staff as well.
“As part of Ohio’s phase 1A, we are providing vaccines for health-care workers, EMS responders and people with developmental disabilities,” stressed Edwards. “We expect regular shipments, but don’t yet know how long it will take to provide vaccines to people who want them in phase 1A. Gov. DeWine announced that phase 1B will include people over age 65, those with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders, and adults who work in schools.”
He expects more information in January from the state about the next phase of distribution.
The governor’s office reported that the state is expected to receive more than 238,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week. Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged those administering the vaccine “to do so with urgency.
“Although we’ll never know whose lives have been saved, we do know that these vaccines are saving lives,” said DeWine. “We all have a moral responsibility to get the vaccine out to those who choose to receive it as quickly as we possibly can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.