A short film co-directed by a Defiance native has been chosen to premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Defiance High School grad Ashley Brandon, 28, now an assistant professor of film, television and media arts at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., said the six-minute film, “Día de la Madre” (Mother’s Day), was shot in a single day and “has a surprise factor.”
It follows members of the Connecticut-based Mariachi Academy of New England, and was filmed on Mother’s Day 2019. The film was co-directed by Dennis Höhne and produced by Nevo Shinaar.
“The audience doesn’t know what’s actually happening until about halfway through, so it’s a little hard to talk about without ruining the surprise,” said Brandon, who now resides in North Haven, Conn.
The Sundance Institute preview offers only this: “A band of juveniles embarks on a 24-hour spree of breaking into houses and causing a ruckus.”
Brandon said she started working with the Academy about a year ago, and a longer documentary on Mariachi music and what it means to the Latino community is in the works.
“We were working on that project and they mentioned that they had something exciting planned for Mother’s Day, so we asked if we could tag along for that, and they were totally cool with it,” Brandon said.
Brandon earned her bachelor’s degree in motion picture production from Wright State University in Dayton, followed by a master of fine arts degree in documentary media from Northwestern University. In 2017, she joined Quinnipiac, where she teaches courses on lighting and cinematography, post-production, directing for screen and visual/special effects creation.
Her work has been funded by the Tribeca Film Institute, MacArthur Foundation and ESPN. Brandon co-produced another film, titled “Stay Close,” that premiered at Sundance in January, and her other works have been selected for exhibition at festivals including Slamdance Film Festival and Big Sky Documentary Festival, and institutions including Princeton University and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston.
“Originally we were thinking this could be a scene in the bigger film we’re making, then we decided it was kind of cool on its own,” Brandon said. “We said, let’s make a little thing out of this, send it out and see what happens.”
The weekend before Thanksgiving, she got a phone call.
“I got a call from a number I didn’t know, so instantly I figured it was a spam call, because I get a lot of those,” she said. “I almost didn’t pick up. But also, I knew it was around that time that Sundance would call.”
Brandon said she “went into shock a little bit” upon hearing the good news.
“I’d always fantasized about what that call would be like, then it came and I didn’t even react because I was so shocked,” Brandon said. “I went into the next room where Dennis, the co-director, was, and he looked at my reaction and was like, ‘Okay, either someone died or we got into Sundance.’”
Thankfully, it was the latter.
Brandon, who is the daughter of Natalie Welker and Kenneth Brandon, said she has always been interested in movies, but added her interest in documentary filmmaking was sparked while at Wright State.
“Some of my professors were documentarians and we had a few assignments in documentaries, so I tried it out, because I had to,” Brandon said. “It just kind of stuck with me. I was good at it, and I really enjoy it.”
Brandon said the short format is something she had wanted to try her hand at for a while.
“I’m usually filming for months, if not years,” she said. “Now I’m looking forward to venturing away from documentary a little bit. I’ve always been interested in horror films. I think that’s where a lot of my passion actually is: horror and comedy.”
The 2020 Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 23-Feb. 2 in Utah.
On the front page: Defiance native Ashley Brandon, 28, is pictured filming. A six-minute short film co-directed by Brandon, “Día de la Madre” (Mother’s Day) was selected to premiere at Sundance Film Festival, taking place Jan. 23-Feb. 2 in Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.