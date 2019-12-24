Highland Township Fire Department’s Shop with a First Responder was held Sunday at Defiance’s Walmart. The recipient of this generosity was Johnny Burdine III. Fire Chief Brent Davis said that Burdine was recommended by the school. The fire department gave a $250 allowance for shopping. Shopping for jeans with Burdine (center) are Jennifer Burdine and Michelle Healy (front).
