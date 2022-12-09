Tuesday and Wednesday this past week, local law enforcement officers came together for another annual holiday tradition — helping local kids get essentials such as clothes, footwear, diapers and formula.
Under the guidance of the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association (DCLA) — composed of local law enforcement officers — the “Shop with a Cop” effort begins at the end of October/early November as a fundraiser that includes a telephone campaign. In preparation, area schools provide a list of students in grades K-6 who are in need of essentials for the holiday season.
Defiance’s Meijer store hosted the children and their families this week on two nights (Tuesday and Wednesday) with approximately 300 kids participating. Each child was given $100 to shop with his or her family and a public safety member to help guide them and pick out items.
In an interview with The Crescent-News, Steven Mueller, forensic investigator with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, mentioned that the DCLA also donates money to children’s sports, school activities and after-proms.
“I am personally grateful that we’re able to help people, “he said.
“I’m humbled and always appreciative of the people that donate to our organization.
Mueller also thanked Cindy and Lindsay Wiles who direct the Shop with a Cop program, public safety professionals, police, firefighters and other first responders for helping with this year’s event.
