Many Christmas traditions figure to be challenging this year, but one Defiance County event that has touched hundreds of kids in the past will continue, albeit with a little different format.
In recent years, the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association's (DCLEA) Shop With A Cop program has provided needy families with up to $100 per child to make their kids' Christmas a little cheerier. The recipients would meet with 10-15 officers from the Defiance Police Department, Defiance County Sheriff's Office and Hicksville Police Department at a local large retail store on two selected days to spend the money as they wished.
That format won't be used this year due to the coronavirus situation, but the program will go on — and is expected to provide the same amount of benefits to families in need, according to Defiance Police Chief Todd Shafer, a DCLEA trustee.
The main difference is that selected families will be provided with gift certificates — rather than cash — that they will be able to pick up at one of the aforementioned law enforcement agencies.
"This has always been a great thing, but with the COVID restrictions we thought we would modify that, not only to keep officers safe, but those we are serving," said Shafer. "We didn't want to cancel and want to help them (families) have a wonderful Christmas, but also provide them with the same monetary amount we have done in the past. This is the best way to keep everyone safe."
No date has been selected yet for the giveaways to begin, he indicated. However, the amount of money available for the program isn't expected to change.
Defiance Patrolman Mark Janowiecki, treasurer for the program, said $30,000 is available to provide $100 gift certificates from Walmart to 300 different kids to purchase clothing items such as boots, gloves, coats and hats.
"Our goal every year is $30,000, and that's to help 300 kids, and we meet that goal every year," Janowiecki said. "I love doing it. The Defiance community, not just necessarily the city, but the county, everyone has been great with donating ... and supporting us."
He reported that donations are down about 20% this year, but surplus from previous collections will help the organization meet the $30,000 goal. A large fundraiser was held in September and October, although donations are accepted year-round.
Recipient families are identified through the schools and other organizations based on need.
Although that many could be helped again this year, things won't be quite the same for law enforcement officers. Shafer said the interaction with the kids and the families will be missed.
"It was really neat for everyone participating to see all the different uniforms," he commented. "It's really going to be missed this year because everybody really enjoys doing it and seeing the looks on kids' faces and families."
What interaction that will take place this year will be confined to the individual gift card presentations at the three law enforcement agencies mentioned above. But next year Shafer is hopeful the program can be restored to its most recent form.
