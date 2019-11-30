PAULDING — Shop the Square is back this holiday season in downtown Paulding. The Paulding Chamber of Commerce is encouraging area residents to shop locally this holiday season by shopping the square and buying from other small businesses. Shop the Square will be held on a variety of dates, so guests will have plenty of options to get that shopping done. This year vendors will be set up in open buildings downtown on Shop Small Saturday, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Dec. 8, 2-6 p.m.
More than 20 local vendors will occupy vacant buildings in downtown Paulding. Each shopper can visit the Small Business Innovation Center at 103 E. Perry St. to warm up and pick up a gift bag provided by the Paulding County Area Foundation, Paulding County Economic Development and United Way of Paulding County. Shoppers also can pick up a booklet that includes a map of downtown with vendor locations and descriptions. The booklet includes coupons that can be redeemed at businesses around town.
New this year, guests can take the shuttle bus to Santa’s Workshop at PC Workshop on Dec. 7 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., where they can shop, enjoy refreshments and meet Santa. Shuttles will provide pick-up and drop-offs to and from Shop the Square behind the Masonic Lodge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.