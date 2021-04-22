Sherwood Village officials have filed a suit in Defiance County Common Pleas Court to prompt removal of a dilapidated house.
The building in question is located at 216 E. Vine St., just east of Sherwood’s main street (U.S. 127 or Harrison Street) and north of the downtown. The house is in “pretty bad” condition, Sherwood Village Administrator Sherri Ramey told The Crescent-News.
According to Ramey, the home had been inhabited for many years, but the owners (Cloyd Sr. and Jennifer Crow) who subsequently purchased it were living in a camping trailer and trying to fix it up. However, she said they abandoned the property and moved to Indiana.
While the house is in poor condition, “a lot of junk” remains on the property.
The suit, filed by the village’s solicitor (Christopher Walker of Bryan), names Cloyd Sr. and Jennifer Crow of Garrett, Ind. as defendants as well as the county treasurer due to the possibility of delinquent taxes on the property.
It notes that “the buildings on the premises are structurally unsafe, unsanitary, are not habitable, or constitute a hazard to the public health, welfare, or safety by reason of the inadequate maintenance, dilapidation, or abandonment.”
The suit asks the court to grant an injunction requiring the owners “to abate the nuisance forthwith ... which may include without limitation demolition and removal of all structures and foundations on the premises.” The village also is requesting that it be allowed to recover “the total costs of such abatement ... .”
Ramey said this is the only property for which the village has filed suit, but noted that officials have their eyes on a couple more in poor condition.
“This is the first one, but there are a couple of ones we may be looking at,” she stated Wednesday morning. “We’re still trying to contact the homeowners.”
