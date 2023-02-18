SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council approved several motions Wednesday during its regular meeting moving various funds.
Council approved a motion to take over two years of loan payments for the old firehouse as a way of compensating for a loan on an addition to it. The village will be taking over the old firehouse once the fire department moves into its new building on Harrison Street.
It was also noted that plumbing at the new fire station passed final inspection.
Another financial topic council dealt with was a motion to send Delaware Township $2,500 a year for five years for cemetery maintenance.
A motion transferring $500,000 from a primary account to a STARS account via a wire transfer which will help generate more in interest for the village also was approved.
The Memorial Park fund is set up “to only spend the interest and what is not spent if rolled back over,” said Sherri Ramey, the village administrator and fiscal officer. This means that if the interest generated in one year’s time is not spent it goes right back into the fund. However, that means that the village cannot accumulate two years of interest generated funds in order to pay for bigger projects.
Council approved a motion to change the bylaws so that the Memorial Park fund interest can accumulate over several years and put more toward bigger projects instead of rolling back into the principal if not spent.
In other business, council:
• learned there will be a delay on paving U.S. 127 (Harrison Street) with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) wanting to resurface in 2024. Sherwood’s section will be patched for six to eight months, which is reported to be better for the road project overall by compacting the road down further. A contractor will mill the road and put down three inches of pavement, which would be thicker then what would have been done without the delay.
• discussed the color of the new water tower. Some citizens are reported by Ramey to have expressed concerns about the proposed blue color because this is the same color as Defiance and other schools. Ramey suggested that because water towers need repainting every 20 years anyway council might consider choosing a brighter color.
• voted to move the “story walk” to Moats Park. This was in agreement with library officials who thought it would be a better location to move the story walk by the playground in the park alongside the new walkway that will be going into Moats Park.
• was updated on the Sherwood Branch library. The new sign is up and the water heater will need replaced soon. Council discussed the possibility of putting in an office for the manager, Kathy Holtsberry, in the back of the library space with part of the office connecting to the half of the building owned by the village. No decisions were made, but council plans to look further into how to add a space for the library.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.