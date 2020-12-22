SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, the Sherwood Village Council handled several pieces of legislation, while also hearing about projects around the village.
One such project is the new fire station.
Officials learned concerning the new fire/EMS facility that three doors are now complete, as is the roof. The driveway has been cut on the property and is just awaiting stone.
Officials noted that crews will stop work during the holidays and resume their efforts in January.
In other business, the board:
• heard from new zoning inspector Gilbert Montez, who informed the board about his recent efforts to handle nuisance properties around the village. Montez and the village’s law council discussed possible next steps.
• discussed a nuisance issue involving a semi trailer box at 205 West Elm St.
• discussed administration’s latest draft of a zoning permit and discussed possible changes.
• approved an emergency ordinance that appended appropriations to the village’s COVID-19 funding. The village received additional funds of more than $16,000.
• approved several transfers from the general fund into other funds.
• learned that the furnace recently stopped working at the library. Officials also expressed concern with recent repairs to the roof of the maintenance building.
• heard of repair work that was done to the heaters at the fire department.
• learned that the village’s bucket truck was recently sold. Officials also discussed several options on other village vehicles, including purchasing a vehicle that does not require a CDL to operate. Such a vehicle would be to the village’s advantage in finding a new employee to help with snow removal and other tasks.
• heard that the maintenance department recently bought an auger at an auction, as well as a trencher.
• heard during the water/sewer report that no late fees or shut offs will be administered during the holidays.
• discussed data reads on meters within the village. Officials noted that they will be charging $30 for data reading with additional fees for lines of one inch or more. Officials also noted that there could be additional charges for calibration and new meters.
• learned of recent violations that were discovered during an EPA water inspection. Officials noted that the three issues will be fixed this week.
• discussed the decorations at Memorial Park.
• looked over a draft of a new animal permit application.
• set up a meeting of the Community Reinvestment Committee for January.
• received a donation from Red Line for the food pantry. The next food pantry will be held Jan. 20.
• heard the offices will be closed starting Dec. 24 and reopen Jan. 4.
• passed along condolences to the family of George Alley.
• discussed a complaint about vehicles parking near the apartments. Officials reminded those residents and their guests that on-street parking is for two hours only. Officials noted that they will put new signs in the area.
• discussed a pay raise for the fire chief.
• discussed a review of a maintenance employee.
