SHERWOOD — Village officials here are exercising a court option to prompt cleanup of a dilapidated commercial building on the main street.
The suit was filed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court by attorney Christopher Walker of Bryan on behalf of the village, naming Michael Lucas, 05296 Ohio 18, Hicksville; and the Defiance County treasurer as defendants.
At issue is the condition of a building at 102 N. Harrison St. (U.S. 127), next to the CSX Railroad crossing.
The suit seeks a mandatory injunction requiring Lucas "to abate the nuisance forthwith ... which may include without limitation demolition, and removal of all structures and foundations on the premises."
Too, the suit asks that the village be allowed to recover costs associated with the action and placed on the property owner's taxes if necessary.
The building has been vacant for years and was last occupied by Lu-Jo's Sherwood House, a bar.
According to Sherwood Village Administrator Sherri Ramey, officials have tried to work with Lucas to prompt the building's cleanup, but without the success. She said the building is a safety hazard, and is a threat to collapse.
The suit states that the "buildings on the premises are structurally unsafe, unsanitary," and are "not habitable, or constitute a hazard to the public health, welfare, or safety by reason of the inadequate maintenance, dilapidation or abandonment."
"We have been telling him (Lucas) since we were working with him if he didn't do something soon this would be coming," Ramey told The Crescent-News about the lawsuit filed in common pleas court.
The county treasurer is named in the suit because that office "may have, or claim an interest, in the premises for unpaid and delinquent real estate taxes."
However, according to the Defiance County Auditor's Office website, no property taxes are owed.
