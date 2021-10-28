Sherwood VFW Post 5665 will host its 18th annual pancake and sausage supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW hall, 115 Cedar St., Sherwood. A free will offering will be accepted for the meal, and all proceeds will be dedicated to Central Shares and Hicksville Christmas for Kids. Pictured here preparing for the event are, VFW Post Commander Mark Baden (left), Trustee Max Haver (center) and Quartermaster Ron Luderman.
