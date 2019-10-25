Sherwood VFW to hold pancake supper

The public is invited to the Sherwood VFW's 17th annual pancake and sausage supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Hall, 105 W. Cedar St. The cost is a freewill offering. Proceeds will be dedicated to Central Shares and Hicksville's Christmas for Kids. Pictured, from left, are commander Mark Baden, quartermaster Ron Luderman and trustee Max Haver.

The public is invited to the Sherwood VFW’s 17th annual pancake and sausage supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Hall, 105 W. Cedar St. The cost is a freewill offering. Proceeds will be dedicated to Central Shares and Hicksville’s Christmas for Kids. Pictured, from left, are commander Mark Baden, quartermaster Ron Luderman and trustee Max Haver.

Load comments