• Defiance County
Food available:
Anyone who lives in the Central Local School District, or anyone with with a Cecil address who is in need of food, the Sherwood Community Food Pantry is accepting calls at at 419-899-2492 between noon-1 p.m. on Tuesdays to arrange an appointment for food pick up.
Callers are asked to leave a message with a name, cell phone number, and number of people in their family. After an appointment is made, upon arrival at Sherwood UMC, located at 512 N. Harrison St., people must stay in their car until they receive the call to pick up bags from the front sidewalk. There will not be any person-to-person contact during the exchange.
