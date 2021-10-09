COLUMBUS — Republican State Reps. Craig Riedel of Defiance and Susan Manchester of Waynesfield announced this week that several infrastructure projects in their districts will be receiving state funding through the Ohio Department of Development’s neighborhood revitalization grant program.

“These grants are absolutely necessary for local communities to be able to function,” Riedel stated. “Whenever state funding is allocated to help Ohio’s rural communities’ infrastructure, it is a win.”

“It is really important for infrastructure upgrades like these to get done,” commented Manchester. “They improve quality of life for constituents and will positively impact our communities.”

In Defiance County, Sherwood will be receiving $750,000 to install 300 linear feet of storm sewer line and eight catch basins, install a walking path at the village park, replace sidewalks, curbs and gutters along Harrison Street and U.S. 127, widen Harrison Street (between Elm Street and Defiance Avenue) and pave a parking lot in the village park.

