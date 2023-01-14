The board which decides applications for new power projects in Ohio plans to consider a controversial local one during its meeting next week.
According to a public notice issued Thursday afternoon from the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) in Columbus, members will convene at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Public Utilities Commission, 180 E. Broad St. in the state capital city.
Among the five agenda items is the so-called “Cepheus” solar project near Sherwood in Defiance County. (A second — a windfarm project near Grover Hill — is also on the agenda, but this one has already has received approval, according to the OPSB website.)
The board is charged with approving or rejecting applications made on behalf of companies proposing projects, and has turned down some of them based on opposition.
Many opponents have surfaced to the Cepheus project which is proposed by Lightsource bp and calls for the installation of solar panels on farm land north and east of Sherwood.
The Sherwood project has been the subject of contentious public meetings, including a power siting board hearing in Defiance which featured comments from supporters and those in opposition.
The Grover Hill project allows the construction of 23 additional wind turbines northwest, southeast and southwest of Grover Hill in eastern Paulding County. Several windfarms are already in operation in the southern half of the county.
Some opposition did surface for the Grover Hill project.
