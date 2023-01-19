COLUMBUS — A state board here has denied the proposed Cepheus solar project near Sherwood.
The ruling was made Thursday afternoon by the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) for a project planned by Lightsource bp in areas generally north and east of Sherwood. For more than a year the company was preparing for a project that would have included the installation of solar panels over approximately 350 acres.
While some landowners supported the project by agreeing to lease land to Lightsource over decades, others were opposed. An opposition group had posted a number of signs along roads leading into Sherwood expressing their position.
A release on the OPSB website noted opposition from Sherwood Village officials, Defiance County commissioners and Delaware Township trustees. It also stated that "the public comments filed in the case, which largely disfavor the project, reinforce the local government opposition."
Supporters noted that financial benefits in terms of "payments in lieu of taxes" to various entities such as Central Local Schools. Renewable energy projects, such as several windfarms in Paulding County, often make these to local governments.
Tax credits extended to renewable energy companies often play a large role in establishing solar ad wind projects.
