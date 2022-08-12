A controversial proposed solar farm near Sherwood — awaiting the outcome of Ohio's Power Siting Board deliberations (see related story) — was one subject considered during Defiance County commissioners' meeting Thursday.
Commissioners met with the project's senior development director, Cliff Scher, as well Brianna Saunders, community relations manager for the firm that wants to develop the solar field, Lightsource bp. A few others also were in attendance, including Sherwood Mayor Jack Stantz and Village Administrator Sherri Ramey.
Scher explained that his company submitted a 66-page brief on Aug. 4 to the siting board (OPSB) in Columbus which will decide whether Lightsource bp's application for a solar farm is granted. The information was broken down into a more readable eight-page summary document which was presented Thursday by Scher for commissioners to review.
"I appreciate this brief," Commissioner David Kern told Scher. "It's nice to see some of this stuff a little bit more compact instead of having to search everywhere for it and scroll through numerous, numerous pages of documents."
The summary drew heavily upon a public hearing held on Dec. 16 in Defiance, in which — Scher noted — supporters and opponents were "pretty evenly balanced." In fact, much of the document quoted testimony heard at the hearing.
A number of topics are covered, including "property rights, local economic benefits, regional economic development and environmental stewardship" in what Scher described as an $83 million investment.
Participating property owners plan to lease land over many years to Lightsource for the construction of solar panels in a fenced-in area that will encompass 425 acres, primarily north and east of Sherwood.
Although some owners support the project, others are opposed to it and made their opposition known during a public hearing held by the OPSB in December.
Some opponents do not want to be surrounded by solar panels. And Sherwood Village officials have raised concerns about whether the solar panels would limit their opportunity for business or residential development on the town's east and north environs.
Scher and Lightsource continue to tout the potential financial benefits to Delaware Township trustees, Central Local Schools, Defiance County and Four County Career Center. In the summary, Lightsource note that Central Local, for example, would be given $240,000 per year while panels would be purchased from First Solar in Perrysburg.
But the "payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT)" agreements that would be implemented to distribute benefits to local political subdivisions remain to be worked out. Such agreements are common in Paulding County where a number of windfarms have been built.
Scher said such agreements would provide "consistency" and set "expectations" on both sides about what would be provided "over the life of the project and also what the municipalities could expect."
Beyond the PILOT agreements Scher said $375,000 also would be available within 60 days of construction.
"... continuing to have conversations about how we might utilize that is definitely something that we'd like to do, whether it's recreational facilities or investment that somehow supports residential development," stated Scher. "I know that's a concern for the county and the area. So, we're definitely interesting in continuing the discussion on that front."
He said if the OPSB approves the project by year's end, his company may be ready to begin building by August 2023.
Kern raised one issue with Scher Thursday — the size of the solar panels and the nature of the solar farm, noting a recent trip into Michigan. He said no attempt was made to hide the solar panels there, and the appearance was "not appealing."
Scher responded that Lightsource plans to construct a more aesthetically pleasing wood fence around the Sherwood solar farm while panels will raise to eight or nine feet high nearer to sunrise and sunset to match the position of the sun. A dense buffer also is planned.
Too, Scher said Lightsource is working with area farmers on agreements in which they would be paid to allow sheep to graze around the solar panels (to keep the vegetation down). Or, if the sheep can't do the job participating farmers would be required to mow, he indicated.
Known as the "Cepheus" solar project, the Sherwood proposal is the second of its kind in Defiance County. Already approved and moving forward — without opposition — is the construction of a solar farm near Mark Center in the center of Defiance County.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Tim Meyer and Chris Bryant of the Defiance County Airport Authority Board to discuss the possibility of a new terminal building there. They noted that grant money is available for such projects.
• received an update from Tonya Wichman, director of the Defiance County Board of Elections, and Rosanne Rickabaugh, deputy director. Wichman informed commissioners that Defiance County voter turnout for the Aug. 2 primary was 8.2%. They also met in executive session to discuss security arrangements.
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin, for his monthly update.
