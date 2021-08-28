SHERWOOD — Take a drive west on Ohio Route 18 from the 15/18 split to this town and you’ll see more than a dozen signs concerning a pending solar project — all in opposition.
In fact, approximately 15 signs were visible in that stretch as of Thursday afternoon, including a large billboard just west of the 15/18 split. Most of the signs are in a two-mile stretch between Mulligans Bluff Road and the Sherwood village limits at Coy Road.
Another 10 signs can be found on U.S. 127 north of Sherwood, between the town and Mud Creek Road, and others are scattered around — there’s one west of Sherwood on Ohio 18 and several on Coy and Rosebrock roads east of town, for example.
Most are small in stature and state either the message “stop industrial solar” or “farm fields, not solar fields.” A few that state “stop industrial solar” are larger, and there is the big billboard just west of the 15/18 split.
All signs express opposition to the “Cepheus Solar Project” planned by the firm Lightsource bp — an international company headquartered in London, the United Kingdom — on a number of land parcels east and north of Sherwood.
The aforementioned billboard says it’s paid for by “Defiance County Citizens For Responsible Solar,” which also has a website (www.defiancecountycitizensforresponsiblesolar.com).
The site lays out opponents’ position succinctly: “We believe true green energy solutions (do) not involve destroying farmlands, wildlife & homes.”
It adds: “We are citizens of Sherwood, Ohio; Delaware Township; Mark Center Township; and the surrounding areas organizing to fight the proposed industrial projects encroaching on our homes and invading our agriculturally strong community.”
The website lists various reasons for the group’s opposition to the Sherwood solar project. These range from where the energy produced will be used, loss of property value, health risks and being “surrounded by steel and glass.”
For its part, Lightsource submitted an application for the project to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) in Columbus on July 30, and awaits the approval that would allow it to proceed.
The company has acknowledged the opposition, and is attempting to engage opponents. One effort is a public forum scheduled from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Delaware Township hall just east of Sherwood (see related story).
Asked if Lightsource would forge ahead despite the opposition and whether he believes opponents can be “won over,” the company’s senior director of development, Cliff Scher, offered this response:
“We will continue to work to address concerns that have been raised. There is misinformation that has been circulated, including a ‘yellow map’ that shows panels on an area 300 acres bigger than what we have proposed. We have worked, and will continue to work, with the community, including our commitment to not install panels on the 50-acre area that the Village of Sherwood has targeted for additional development.
“Additionally, we understand that the potential impact to the view is a concern for some people,” Scher added. “We will have true-to-life simulations at the meeting on (Sept. 9) designed to the specifications proposed in our OPSB application. Our hope is that the information and the materials that we share before the meeting, at the meeting on (Sept. 9), and after the meeting will help inform productive conversations on how the solar farm project can be a good partner to the community.”
As this project was on the drawing board, the Ohio General Assembly approved Ohio Senate Bill 52 (SB 52) this year. It is due to become law next month, and gives local officials more say in the approval of solar and wind farm projects.
Asked how SB 52 might impact Lightsource’s project, Scher noted that “the project was grandfathered from many of the impacts” of the new law.
“The siting board process is a thorough process,” he explained. “For our projects in Ohio and elsewhere, we work hard to be good partners to the communities where our projects are located. We will continue to do that regardless of who is on the siting board, if a project is permitted, in construction or years into the project life.”
