A solar field project near Sherwood has drawn some concerns that could cause a reconsideration of its location.
The matter surfaced during Defiance County commissioners’ Monday meeting. Commissioners also discussed a new Veterans Affairs office scheduled to open in Defiance in a month or two (see related story, Page A1).
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) Director Erika Willitzer discussed the solar field planned near Sherwood’s northeast corporation limits by 7X Energy, Austin, Texas. Willitzer noted that the project has received a “lot of opposition.”
While one neighbor recently voiced opposition in a letter to the editor, Sherwood Village officials believe the project could limit its growth potential. The solar field would go on land which could be used by the village for housing or economic development growth, according to Willitzer.
She said the land was picked because landowners were willing to sign a lease with 7X. However, she said she recently met with the developer to discuss the situation.
“I met with them along with the village representatives,” she said. “They are going to go back to the drawing board and try to ask other landowners.”
According to Willitzer, village officials “laid out the map and said, ‘well can we work with this owner (and) this owner and see because that’s going to be away from our town, you’re not going to stop our growth area.’ They (company officials) are doing that, and we’re supposed to meet with them next week to see if they had any luck. I’m not sure what the result will be of that.”
Commissioner Mick Pocratsky asked Willitzer if there were any concern about landowners who would lose the opportunity to receive consistent income from a lease.
“I would say that the people that are going to lose, if they do — and if we can even persuade them — they live in a different state,” she said. “Sherwood has really, I felt, kicked it up a notch in trying to get development there, and if they place those solar panels where they’re going to place them it would stop all their growth for like 30 years,” said Willitzer.
“In my opinion I wouldn’t want to live in Sherwood and then have a solar field be pretty much the center focal piece of your town,” said Commissioner David Kern. “That’s not the purpose.”
“I think Sherwood is poised for growth ...,” said Commissioner Ryan Mack. “It’d be a shame to see that have to stop.”
In other business, Willitzer noted that:
• 10 applications have been received for the CIC’s open workforce development manager position. The deadline to apply is May 28. The job opened recently when Carla Hinkle took a position elsewhere.
• the summer manufacturing camp will be hosted by the Defiance Dream Center on June 14-16. Due to COVID-related measures, the camp will be limited to 20 students, according to Willitzer.
• she has undertaken about 40 business visits since January. She hopes to complete 125 or more by the end of the year.
• she is working on different business expansions and has some leads on other projects.
• local leaders are being asked to participate in a program where they work for an hour at a local business that is hiring. The purpose, Willitzer indicated, is to demonstrate that some positions do not require training or specific skills. The program will begin in mid-June, she said.
• her office is working on an upcoming “manufacturing summit breakfast.”
• she is amassing a list of Defiance County agencies and organizations through a survey which will show duplications and gaps in service. “I have to design that survey, but what I’m hoping to do is then compile one massive report for the entire county that shows a road map of what different organizations do,” she said.
