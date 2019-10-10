SHERWOOD — Voters here are being asked this fall to approve new taxation for fire and EMS services.
The village government has placed a 1-mill, 10-year property tax proposal on the Nov. 5 ballot that would generate $10,635 per year, according to the Defiance County auditor’s office.
If the levy passes, the new taxation would begin in 2020, and cost the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 $35 more in annual property taxes. (The amounts for homes valued at $50,000 and $75,000 are $17.50 and $26.25, respectively.)
The new money could be used for any fire department activity, including EMS, according to Sherwood Fire Chief Darrel Rock, but he said “our EMS is pretty self-sufficient.” One reason is that Sherwood has fiscal contracts with Mark, Farmer and Washington townships, to provide them with EMS service.
Fire department expenses are the bigger concern for the village, Rock indicated.
One of those is the department’s inventory of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) that will have to be updated at year’s end, he said. Each SCBA would cost the department $6,500, according to Rock — without grants or other financial help — and there are 12.
Asked to explain the levy’s need to voters, he said: “to maintain our operational readiness at the current level. With the increased cost of everything, we just need to maintain what we have and replace current equipment. As of Dec. 31, our SCBA — all the bottles expire. We have to replace them with something.”
The department has approximately $22,000 in its fire reserve fund, he said.
Funds from the new levy also could help with a new fire department, but Rock indicated that the future of this project remains uncertain.
The village has a plan for the building, according to Rock, and about $119,000 in funds left from a related grant. The structure — proposed at the Sherwood park where the village’s school once stood — would replace the downtown fire station, situated in a building constructed in 1897.
“... I’m trying to get the station going without too much tax base,” he said. “We’ve got it architecturally done and ready to go, we just have to have the right time.”
Rock explained that the department is considering putting the building’s concrete out for bid and “building the station ourselves” to save cost, if and when the right time arrives.
All of Sherwood’s fire and EMS services are provided on a volunteer basis. The fire department roster includes about 21 firefighters, while the EMS roll includes 13 basic EMTs, three advanced EMTs and three paramedics, Rock noted.
According to the county auditor’s office, Sherwood has four other fire levies that have been approved by voters in the past 45 years — 1.1 mill approved in 1976, 0.5 mill passed in 1978, 0.5 mill approved in 1987 and 2 mills passed in 2007.
