Sherwood village receives grant

The Village of Sherwood recently received a grant of $10,000 from The Defiance Area Foundation. These funds will be used for capital improvements to the Sherwood Library. Pictured receiving the grant are, from left, Robert Valle, Sherwood council member; Jack Stanz, Sherwood mayor; and Jim Rensi, Defiance Area Foundation Grants committee member.

 Photo courtesy of the Defiance Area Foundation

