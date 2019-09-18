SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, the Sherwood Village Council handled a pair of housekeeping legislative items, while also discussing several village upcoming holiday happenings.
Looking ahead to October, officials set the village’s annual trick-or-treat for Oct. 27 from 3:30-5 p.m.
On Nov. 24, Crystal Fountain Auditorium committee members, village officials and other residents who are interested will be going through the village’s stock of Christmas lights to be used for decorating this season. Decorating is currently planned for Dec. 1.
Santa’s schedule also has been set for the village. Santa will arrive in the village’s VFW location on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
In other business, council:
• thanked the Hubbard family for its $500 donation to the handicapped-accessible swing for the Little Reservation Station. Officials also received $500 from a the recent euchre tournament.
• approved a resolution for a transfer of funds from the general fund to the parks and recreation fund. The transfer, which is done quarterly, is for 10 percent of the local income tax.
• approved waiving a hearing before the Defiance County Budget Commission and agreed to the alternate plan of appropriation of funds.
• discussed improvements to the village maintenance garage. Officials decided to install new steel siding to the building instead of just adding insulation.
• learned the alley behind the library has been paved. The village used grant funds for the project.
• reminded residents that received a letter from the EPS, that the response form must be returned by Sunday.
• reminded residents who have not done so to return the village’s utility billing information questionnaire.
• learned that all the meter pits are done, with the exception of the ones at the strip mall and the condos.
• discussed water and utility charges.
• discussed recent lift station issues. The village is having problems with the station clogging. Officials are unsure if the issues are arising from residents flushing inappropriate items or if vandalism is occurring at the station itself. Officials plan on vandal proofing the pump site as a first step.
• learned paving at Moats Park is done.
• discussed issues at the village’s food pantry. Officials noted that leftover food will be given to the church pantry.
• discussed recent inventory at the Crystal Fountain Auditorium.
• reached out to Central Local School officials about helping fill the vacant village maintenance position. Village officials asked school officials for possible names of graduates who may be interested in filling the position.
• discussed composting of leaves and grass clipping for village residents.
• reminded village residents that signs are not to be placed near the “Welcome to the Village” signs near the village boundaries.
• noted that village offices will be closed on Friday so officials can volunteer at the Flat Rock Creek Festival.
• discussed the Rural Community Assistant Program training on Oct. 1 for village officials. The program will be held in Hicksville.
• heard of a skating fundraiser to be held at the Crystal Fountain Auditorium on Oct. 19. The event will be a free-will donation and residents will be allowed to bring their own skates and inline skates. The event will take place from 6-9 p.m.
• noted the VFW will be having a fundraising pancake supper on Oct. 26 and that the Crystal Fountain Auditorium will host a flea market on Nov. 23.
• approved five applications for fire/EMS pending fire chief approval.
