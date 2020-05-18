SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood officials planned an event for local high school seniors, while also discussing other matters around the village.
Village officials have planned a parade for the Fairview High School class of 2020.
The parade will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. beginning at Moats Park and then heading north up U.S. 127. Officials ask the community to come and recognize its high school seniors while practicing proper social distancing.
Officials also noted that a special senior video will be on display in the village office and on the village website.
In other business, council:
• learned that zoning inspector Rob Bailey has been working on subdivision regulations that haven’t been updated since 2003. His hopes are to have them updated sometime this summer.
• approved an emergency resolution designating a downtown improvement district in the village.
• approved a transfer of 10% resolution 2005-02 for transfer from the general fund to parks and recreation.
• held a first reading of an ordinance for the schedule of water service fees.
• discussed selling the village’s rental house and having the property and some others surveyed.
• discussed moving forward with a request to vacate Cherry Street.
• reminded residents that the June utility billing will be the first one using the new meters.
• discussed the continued problem with the Moats lift station clogging. Officials noted that letters have been sent to all residents in that area and that the problem has been narrowed down to a few homes.
• heard an update on the Crystal Fountain Auditorium.
• learned that park officials have been given a new layout for its Frisbee Park Golf course. The new layout would add nine more baskets and move the existing baskets away from the building.
• learned that the village, at this time, will not make an additional hire for part-time mowing.
• discussed having an ordinance for residents that keep farm animals on their property within the village. Officials noted that the Ohio Revised Code does make allowances for fining such infractions without having a specific ordinance.
• reminded residents that the yard waste truck is available on Monday and that a yard waste bag is available for $20. The $20 fee will be put on residents’ utility bills and $15 of the fee will be returned when the bag is brought back.
• noted Wednesday’s food pantry will be from 8-10 a.m. at the village office.
• discussed the recent cancellation of all summer ball activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials noted that despite the cancellation, the village’s parks are public property and may be used. Officials also noted that the village is not responsible for any injuries that may occur.
• learned bids are out for the fire station for concrete work and building materials.
• was asked to look over an ordinance requiring address numbers being displayed on houses within the village.
• held an executive session. Upon leaving executive session, officials noted that they will not pursue a court case against a resident that unlawfully filled a pool. Officials will however charge the individual for the water.
• discussed a “Bear Hunt” fundraiser by the ball association. Bear coloring pages will be available and residents can display them so school-aged children can go throughout the village and find the bears. Children will take note of the bears they find and can then enter a drawing for a gift card from the Apache Dairy Bar. Bear pages can be purchased for $1. All proceeds from the bear sale will go to help support the ball association. Residents can obtain bear pages by contacting the village office at 899-2145 or on the ball association website at sherwoodball2020@gmail.com.
• reminded residents that village offices will be closed on Memorial Day.
