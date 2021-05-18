SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood village officials discussed several happenings within the village while also accepting the resignation of a councilman.
Councilman Chris Skinner tendered his resignation to the council, due to having to relocate for work. Council accepted Skinner’s resignation and wished him well while thanking him for his service to the village. Skinner is in the second year of his second term as a village councilman.
Council will have 30 days to name a replacement.
Council also discussed vacancies on the village’s park board and noted that viable candidates will need to be found to help fill vacancies there as well.
Village officials also discussed a solar field project.
The project is planned to be located at the village’s northeast corporation limit and has recently been opposed by village residents. The project was also discussed by county officials during the Defiance County Commissioners’ meeting Monday morning.
At village council’s meeting, village officials also read a letter sent by residents questioning the project.
Officials noted that there will be an online public informational meeting for the project on June 2. A time for the meeting has not yet been set.
Village administrator Sherri Ramey noted that she will hold a Zoom meeting with the senior director of the project on May 25.
In other business, council:
• heard a monthly report from Deputy Dan Crites. Crites reported that there had been 119 contacts last month, 40 business checks, six alarms and six traffic stops. Officials also discussed how to fund bringing a police presence to the village for 40 hours a week. Village officials noted that a levy of 12.5-mills would be needed.
• approved a variance request for a structure at 130 S. Rock St.
• discussed placing tall grass signs on properties.
• held a third and final reading on a pair of resolutions to supply EMS coverage to parts of Farmer and Washington townships. The resolutions were both approved.
• held a second reading of a resolution regarding zoning permit fees.
• transferred $2,000 from the General Fund to the Refuse Funds for the Spring Cleanup Day.
• heard that work began last week on the front of the library building. Learned that painting of the lab will begin in June.
• heard a recommendation from commissioners to accept the CBDG grant bid from Dangler Excavating for $58,054.50 for the looping water lines projecdt.
• heard work started Monday on the Moats Lift Station. The work should be completed on Wednesday and there is a restricted area sign placed in the work area. Officials also discussed the possibility of upgrading the Pearl St. pump.
• discussed the blown transformer near the Donut Shack. The transformer has been replaced. Officials also noted the increase in the electric bill and said the fire department will help pay for the increase.
• heard a request of the owners of the Iron Horse for a sign.
• received information on the cost of the village’s trash day.
• discussed the Fire/EMS recognition dinner on July 18, at 4 p.m.
• learned that yard waste trucks will be available on Mondays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Officials noted that cameras will be set up to record illegal dumping.
• discussed the possibility of a DORA district.
• reminded the public about the food pantry on Wednesday from 8-10 a.m.
• reminded the public of the senior parade at 6 p.m. on May 29. The parade will start at Moats Park with a slideshow available for viewing at the village office window.
• talked about new signs for the village. The signs are currently in the design phase.
• held an executive session to discuss the sale/purchase of property. No action was taken out of executive session.
