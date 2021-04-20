SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood council and village officials heard a report from the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office about increasing a police presence within the village.
Lt. Daniel Crites reported to village officials that the sheriff’s office has responded to 147 calls, seven traffic stops and five rescue runs within the village.
At the request of village officials, Crites also returned with information from Sheriff Douglas Engel about the cost of the sheriff’s department providing the village with increased patrols.
According to officials, 40 hours of law enforcement, during a seven-day span, would cost the village approximately $150,000 per year.
Crites informed village officials that, if interested after speaking to constituents, a contract would need to be worked out with the sheriff’s department and then approved by county commissioners.
Crites also told village officials that, currently, the village is one of the most highly covered areas of the county.
Crites also reminded village residents that warmer weather, means an increase of children playing outside and that means motorists should take extra precaution especially while traveling on the village’s side streets.
Village officials agreed to continue to look into whether, the cost of increasing a police presence would be a viable step.
In other business, council:
• discussed the use of golf carts within the village.
• learned that three zoning enforcement letters were sent out. One for failure to obtain a building permit.
• discussed growth of trees/plants and other obstructions in alleyways. Village officials noted that village crews could do the trimming but will look to reach out to homeowners first before taking that step.
• held the second reading of a pair of ordinances to provide emergency medical service coverage to Farmer and Washington townships.
• held the first reading regarding a zoning permit.
• learned that a quote of $4,350 was received to pain the second story of the library. Officials also received a quote on maintenance on lab building. Council approved a resolution for maintenance on the lab.
• learned that the village’s new skid steer has been received and approved selling the old one. Maintenance officials noted the new skid steer did come with a bucket but a quote will be needed to obtain forks.
• discussed selling the village’s lawnmower trailer.
• approved adjusting a water bill for one village residents after a vandalism incident. Village officials did ask the building owner to obtain a lock or shutoff valve to ensure the incident does not get repeated.
• discussed a recent water mane break that occurred last month.
• noted that lift station work will begin the third week of May.
• heard that the ball association policy that has been signed by all parties.
• received a quote on possible Vine Street paving and that some grant monies will be available for the project.
• discussed the village’s new required animal permit. Officials noted that just one application has been received and that in the near future an additional fee may be added if residents don’t turn in applications in a timely manner.
• learned that the disc mower, trash pump and old garage door sold on gov.deals.
• learned that the fire department will be selling donuts on opening day of ball season on May 1. The fire department will also raffle off a smoker with tickets selling one for $5 and five for $20. Fire officials also noted that they are planning a fundraiser next month for Robert Valle who was recently seriously injured in an automobile accident.
• noted that the yard waste bin will again be available next week. Officials also noted to they will be raising the price for lawn waste bags to $15.
appointed Sherri Ramey housing director.
• discussed a possible meeting for vacating alleys.
• discussed new “Welcome to Sherwood” signs around the village. The new signs are going to be a bit higher and will allow for event banners to be attached to them. There will also be posts near the signs for hanging baskets as well as possible solar lights.
• noted that food pantry will be open on Wednesday.
• set village clean-up day for Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. Three dumpsters will be available, one will be available for metals.
• reminded residents that a senior parade will be held on May at 6 p.m. starting at Moats Park. A slideshow will also be shown to honor the graduating seniors.
