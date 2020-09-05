(Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series about a Defiance County couple that caught COVID-19, with the husband dying on Aug. 20.)
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, even many of us in northwest Ohio are not able to avoid it. While those who get it may not even know how they caught it, it’s still best to do all we can to avoid the virus, including wearing a mask when in public.
A young Sherwood man recently succumbed to COVID-19. On Aug. 20, Sebastian Castro, 38, died at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. The youngest of five siblings, he also left behind his mother and his wife, Nicole (Woodson) Castro. The young couple was married for just over two years.
Nicole believes they both got sick the first week of July.
“We were both sick, but we thought it was just the flu,” she said. “On July 22, he was so sick he went to the ER. He is a ‘typical man’ and didn’t go to the doctor until it was bad, so I knew it was bad. They tested him for COVID that day and sent him home with instructions to come back if he got worse. (The next day they found out it was positive.)
“On July 25, I woke from a nap and went to check on him,” said Nicole. “He looked so horrible. He was terribly weak and couldn’t control the diarrhea. It was bad. He consented to an ambulance as he couldn’t walk and that’s when I knew it was bad! The EMTs came in dressed in full PPE and put a pulse oximeter on his finger. Suddenly the paramedic yelled “oxygen!” (The oxygen level) should be 95-100 and it was in the low 60s. They took him away in the ambulance and he never came home again.”
Not sure how her husband contracted the virus, she noted that Sebastian was very careful and didn’t go out unless they needed groceries.
“He wore his mask, but others did not,” she stressed. “My 15-year-old brother, Cameron Hall, got it in early June. He was very sick with every symptom in the book for eight days, but recovered well. My mom, Linda Hall, got it next, but it was about the second week of July. She suffered at home until she couldn’t take it and then went to ER at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. She tested positive and was in the hospital for four days.
“She got released the day Sebastian went in,” said Nicole. “She was extremely careful. She only went to one store between March and July and stayed home. She took a business trip to South Carolina and she drove instead of flying. She drove straight through, but on the way back she stayed in a hotel. She stayed six feet away from any non-maskers, but she said someone without a mask could have coughed on something she picked up before she got there and touched her face without realizing it. We just don’t know. My stepdad, Brian Hall, got tested although he had zero symptoms. It was positive. A few days later he did feel it, but not nearly as badly as the rest of us. He slept for two days and coughed some and was then better.
“This is one thing I emphasize to people ... you think you aren’t sick,” she stressed. “You can pass the screeners because you have no cough or symptoms and no fever. But you may still have it and you will infect others if you aren’t wearing a mask or get too close. You won’t know you are sick until you have infected others.”
Nicole also tested positive and got COVID pneumonia in her right lung.
“I didn’t need to be hospitalized but it was rough and it was while Sebastian was hospitalized so I couldn’t focus on myself,” she said. “It just added to my misery. In our family we have hit all ranges of COVID.”
Sebastian did have a pre-existing condition — diabetes, though that was under control.
“Diabetes did not kill Sebastian,” she pointed out. “It may have made it harder for him. Maybe he would have lived through it if he didn’t have diabetes. In addition to the virus he developed a fungal infection. Then he got a bacterial infection — three infections to fight at once. Next, his kidneys were shutting down. They had to put him on a slow, constant form of dialysis as the regular dialysis would have killed him. It helped and we had hope. Then his blood pressure dropped. They called and said they would have to stop it because his blood pressure was headed to a range that would kill him. When they stopped the dialysis, his potassium went up to a dangerous level. At 6 to 6.5, they worry about the heart stopping. He was at 5.9 when they took his blood at 5 a.m. the day he died. He died around 5:40 p.m. that day. It was a no-win situation. Every single test was bad. His entire body was ravaged by COVID — not diabetes. I can’t stress that enough.”
Sebastian initially went to the emergency room at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital on July 25. Nicole shared that his oxygen level was so low they couldn’t put him out to intubate him. He was put on a ventilator while he was wide awake. After that he was transferred him to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where they put him in a medically-induced coma.
“Then it seemed that each day something new happened,” Nicole stated. “Someone said it’s like playing Whack-a-Mole game. Something pops up, they medicate or start the dialysis or whatever and it gets better. You get hope. The next day they call to tell you he is now having a new issue. They try to treat it and some labs look better and you get hope. The next day ... and on and on until there is no hope left.”
The hardest part for Nicole was not being able to visit with him initially while he was hospitalized.
“The nurses at ProMedica Toledo did let me FaceTime with him, which was awesome!” she said. “He couldn’t talk but the first time we did it, I felt he was in there. They had been reducing the paralytics and he opened his eyes for me and was responding to a few commands. I got to tell him how much I love him.
“Then on Aug. 20, I had a meeting with one of his doctors and one of his nurses,” Nicole added. “They explained how grim it was. They let me go in that day with my mom. My ‘aunt’ Cheryl taught nursing for many years and drove from Cincinnati to go with us and she came in too. We were in full PPE except my mom and I chose no gloves so we could touch him. We talked to him and just sat and held his hands as his breathing slowed and his heart rate dropped. It was only about an hour until he took his last breath. My mom and I were each holding one of his hands. It was a gift to be there with him that many do not get. I am grateful for that.”
He passed away Aug. 20, on Nicole’s birthday.
Part 2 of the Castro story will be in Tuesday’s Crescent-News.
