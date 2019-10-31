• Defiance County
Veterans recognition:
At 7 p.m. Monday, the Friends of the Sherwood Library will host its annual veterans recognition in the Justin F. Coressel Community Room. Nicholas Siewert, who served in the Marine Corps from 2004-08, will speak about his combat deployments to Fallujah and Ramadi, Iraq. Siewert received a Purple Heart award for injuries received during one of four times his truck was attacked with IEDs. Anna Marie Huebner will provide special music for the event.
Light refreshments will be served. The presentation will be followed by the Friends of the Sherwood Library’s November meeting. Everyone is welcome.
