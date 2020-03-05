• Defiance County
Master gardener:
The Sherwood Branch Library will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Coressel Community Room, adjacent to the library. Tammy Bowers, a Defiance County Master Gardener, will present the program "Think Spring! Preparing your Garden for Planting."
Also there are openings for the Sherwood Branch Library tables at the literary tea to be held March 15 at 2 p.m. at Crystal Fountain Auditorium in Sherwood. Contact Kathy at the branch library for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.