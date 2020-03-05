• Defiance County

Master gardener:

The Sherwood Branch Library will meet Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Coressel Community Room, adjacent to the library. Tammy Bowers, a Defiance County Master Gardener, will present the program "Think Spring! Preparing your Garden for Planting."

Also there are openings for the Sherwood Branch Library tables at the literary tea to be held March 15 at 2 p.m. at Crystal Fountain Auditorium in Sherwood. Contact Kathy at the branch library for more information.

