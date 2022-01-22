blinds at library

Doug Hohenberger is pictured with new blinds he installed recently at Sherwood Branch Library, after the blinds were donated to the branch by his brother Gary Hohenberger, a former Sherwood resident and owner of Buckeye Tree Plantation Shutters and Custom Blinds.

 Photo courtesy of Taryn Lawson

