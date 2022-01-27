The driver of this car was injured following a two-vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 in Sherwood. The car’s driver was taken by Sherwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, after colliding with a dump truck and coming to rest next to a fence just outside Apache Dairy Bar. Troopers of the Highway Patrol’s Defiance post handled the crash investigation and report. Further details were unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
