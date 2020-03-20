Sherwood grant

Sherwood Fire & Rescue recently received a grant of $2,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge 2094 to update its equipment. Discussing the grant are Aaron Lashaway (left), Sherwood Fire captain; Bill Hesselschwardt (center), Moose Lodge administrator; and Darrel Rock, Sherwood Fire chief. The Moose funds are held by the Defiance Area Foundation.

 Photo courtesy of DAF

