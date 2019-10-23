SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met Monday to discuss the upcoming ballot issue for the fire department and hear from various committees.
Voters here are being asked on Nov. 5 to approve new taxation for fire and EMS services. The village government has placed a 1-mill, 10-year property tax proposal on the ballot that would generate $10,635 per year, according to the Defiance County auditor’s office.
If the levy passes, the new taxation would begin in 2020, and cost the owner of a home with a market value of $100,000 $35 more in annual property taxes.
Council also held a first reading on an ordinance amending changes for the municipal water system.
The open maintenance position was discussed as well. Three interviews have been held to date, though no hiring has taken place yet.
Residents are reminded that the compost truck will be on site at the village offices on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Village residents may bring bagged leaves, lawn debris and limbs for drop off, but they need to initially register at the office.
Numerous activities are slated in the village and include: trick-or-treat, 3:30-5 p.m. Sunday; hydrant flushing, Monday through Nov. 1; fire/EMS appreciation dinner, 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at Crystal Fountain Auditorium; Friends of the Library’s veterans’ program at 7 p.m. Nov. 4; VFW Post’s pancake and sausage supper, 4 p.m. Saturday; flea market, Nov. 23 at Crystal Fountain Auditorium; holiday decorating planned at the park and Crystal Fountain, Dec. 1; Santa’s arrival, Dec. 14, 6 p.m.; and a parks meeting, 7 p.m. Nov. 14.
Members learned that Buckeye Roofing, which had been hired to install a new roof at the village office, opted out of the job due to the steepness of the roof. Richland Roofing will be contacted to replace the roof of the village office and the maintenance building.
In other business, the board:
• learned the stone work behind the library is finished.
• was informed that there were 21 water shut-off notices for September. All have been paid.
• learned that the village office will be closed on Nov. 1 for Veterans Day and Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.
• will sell a used box truck on Govdeals.com.
• relayed that anyone with a zoning problem should fill out a complaint form from the village’s website.
• discussed the skating fundraiser held Oct. 19.
• met in executive session to discuss acquisition of property and personnel employment.
