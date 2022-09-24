SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met here Wednesday evening and received updates on a number of projects.
Sherri Ramey, village administrator, informed council that the Buckeye Roofing quote for fixing the gutters of the Sherwood library branch will be around $1,850.
Council also discussed the possibility of renting a streetsweeper from either Toledo or another entity such as Hicksville or Defiance to clean up U.S. 127 through town.
It was noted that during the fall ball games at the park the concession stand took in more then $1,000 and that the stand will need a minimum three volunteers, if not four, to handle the demand.
The Memorial Park gazebo roof will need replacing soon, and Ramey noted that she will be sending a grant application to the Defiance Area Foundation — due at the end of the month — to help pay for this.
In another matter, Ramey told council that the village has to come up with a plan on what it would do with its portion of the $300,000 it would receive if the proposed solar project near Sherwood’s environs is approved.
Though the project is not wanted by the village, Ramey informed council that this is part of the process, so officials must still has to have a plan in place for the money.
The fate of the project — proposed by Lightsource bp — rests with the Ohio Power Siting Board in Columbus. That entity is expected to make a decision on Lightsource’s application later this year.
If the project goes through, Sherwood and other political subdivisions — such as Central Local Schools — would receive payments in lieu of taxes from Lightsource.
In other business, council:
• authorized Sherwood Fire Chief Darrel Rock to buy three new CVAs and a new style of water pump primer which is automated and has less chance of failure.
• learned that the new installation of sidewalks on North Harrison Street was completed with the exception of three homes. Large trees have shifted the sidewalks in front of these homes and it will be left up to the homeowner if the village will take the trees down and fix the walk or leave the trees up with no walk repair done.
• was informed the village is still finalizing its list of alleys to vacate and is working to create easements that will return the alleys to the homeowners whose land connects. The second of three readings on related legislation vacating alleys was approved by council.
