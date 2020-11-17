SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood council approved three ordinances on third readings while also meeting the newest member of the county’s economic development office.
Former Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation executive director Jerry Hayes was on hand Monday and introduced Erika Willitzer to village officials. Willitzer will replace Hayes, who has spent the past two decades as the executive director.
Willitzer began her duties in late October.
During the legislation portion of the meeting, village officials passed an ordinance on a third reading that will restrict residents from keeping farm animals within village limits.
Council also passed a pay ordinance and an ordinance amending appropriations.
In other business, council:
• approved Resolution 20-11-01 to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
• heard an update from zoning inspector Gilbert Montez on nuisances delivered. Officials learned that two of the four houses are taking care of nuisances. The other two houses will be receiving letters from the solicitor stating they are not compliant with the nuisance ordinance.
• village administrator Sherri Ramey presented a quote to council from Richland Roofing to enclose the bell tower. The bell was removed last week, council approved the quote for $6,500.
• learned that the awning on the front of village office is complete and received a quote from Siebenaler Construction to build stairs for better access to the second story for $5,560 and Jay’s Heating and Cooling for $1,690 to move duct work for the stairs. Council approved the quotes.
• learned the library received a couple different quotes from Siebenaler Construction to repair the outside portion of the library and community room. Council noted it would like to communicate with the Friends of the Library to see if they are willing to help offset the cost. Council made their recommendation, and the cost will be right around $20,000.
• sold the Ranger truck for $1,950 but still have the toolboxes for sale.
• asked for quotes to replace the Topkick with an automatic.
• bought a bucket truck from an auction for $3,000 and will be selling the 1987 3500 bucket truck on gov deals.
• heard that Norwalk Concrete will be in this week to give a quote to upgrade the Moats liftstation.
• accepted a donation from the Foust family for two benches in memory of Gerald and Carolynne Foust at Little Reservation Station.
• heard that the village office is upgrading desks for administrator, mayor and fiscal officer to have higher fronts for better social distancing. A TV is also being purchased for the front window to display ordinances and flyers for public.
• learned that village employees will continue to park the truck at the village office on Mondays from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. for yard waste. Anyone from the village is able to drop yard waste off, they just need to sign in at the office. Officials noted that this will continue as long as the weather is decent.
• reminded the public that the food pantry is Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. at the village office. Officials also thanked Johns Manville for a monetary donation.
• discussed having West Vine Street repaved from Harrison to Inman. Council noted it would like to see how soon next year that can be done.
• reminded the public that the office will be closed from Nov. 26-Dec. 4.
• heard an update from fire chief Rock. Rock presented one application and gave council an update on new fire station building.
