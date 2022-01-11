SHERWOOD – Sherwood Village Council members moved their meeting date up a week, holding an organizational meeting Monday.
Four council seats were up for grabs in the 2021 November election but only three candidates — newcomer Kyle Vance and incumbents James Hohenberger and Michael Sudholtz – were on the ballot. Two people expressed interest in the open seat. They were Jamie Vogelsong, whose term expired in December, and Alex Bucchop. Vogelsong was selected by council to fill the open seat. The oath of office was given to Vance, Hohenberger, Sudholtz and Vogelsong.
Scott Rohrs will retain the position of council president for 2022.
Council approved the 2022 appropriations and transferred funds from the General Fund to fire and rescue.
At the previous council meeting, council members accepted the water tower bid of $1.2 million from McGuire Iron with an additional $39,000 for the pedesphere storage tank alternative. The bid will be submitted to the Defiance County Commissioners this week for approval.
The village has obtained a waiver and release form to allow hunting for the geese at the village wastewater property. This action is being taken because of the substantial number of geese on the property.
Village offices will be closed Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Day and Feb. 21 for Presidents Day. The February council meeting will be moved to Feb. 14 due to the holiday.
Village solicitor Chris Walker will resign effective April 1.
A lengthy discussion was held about the ballparks. The village will be taking over the upkeep this year. It was moved to hire seasonal help for five days a week.
Council made a motion to use America Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase a new pump house.
Council learned that the tables and chairs from the Crystal Fountain auditorium have sold for $2,290.
Rohrs thanked fiscal officer Dawn Buskirk for her 19 years of service to the village, presenting her with a gift. She will retire at the end of the month.
