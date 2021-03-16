SHERWOOD — Sherwood village officials approved a handful of legislative items during their meeting on Monday while also holding further discussion about the police presence within the village.
During his monthly report, Defiance County Sheriff’s Department liaison Deputy Dan Crites noted that his office made 257 contacts within the last month, including 10 rescue runs and 10 traffic stops.
Crites also explained that after a request from village officials last month, he has made it known to Defiance County commissioners about a request for an increase police presence within the village.
Village officials have requested a total of 40 hours of police presence per week. Crites noted that law enforcement officials will be looking into the financial cost of the request before a decision will be made.
In other business, council:
• heard a complaint about late night/early morning burning within the village.
• heard zoning updates.
• approved a resolution to transfer 10% of the local income tax from the general fund to the parks fund.
• approved an update of the joint Solid Wast Mangement Plan for the solid waste management districtd of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties.
• held a third reading of ordinance 2005-01 water amending schedule of water service fees. The ordinance was then approved.
• held a first reading emergency flood damage reduction ordinance.
• authorized, via emergency measures, a contract for fire and EMS services to eastern half of Mark Township.
• held a first reading of ordinance that would supply fire and EMS services to Farmer and Washington townships.
• learned of a new quote for replacement windows in the second story of the library and approved moving forward with the installation of the windows.
• discussed a leak at the maintenance building.
• discussed pros and cons of keeping/replacing the village’s Top Kick. Officials discussed that the vehicle is in need of almoth $30,000 of repairs. Officials did note they would proceed with fixing the hydrolics on the F550.
• discussed water bills, including two businesses that had water meters freeze. Officials wrote off the bills and noted that the meter pits will have to be insulated and lids added. Officials also discussed the recent shut off of water a vacant house.
• learned that the icicle lights were recently taken down at the park.
• discussed county engineer’s report on the paving of Vine Street.
• discussed animal permit applications.
• held further discussion about parking incidents on Harrison St. Officials noted that there are currently four different parking regulations in effect and that apartment owners in the area have been informed.
• reminded residents that the annual Village Clean Up Day will be held April 24.
• discussed snow hauling and approved the effort to get a list of people interested in hauling snow for the village for $15 load/$60 an hour. Officials noted individuals must have a 5-plus yard body vehicle. They would also like a longer list of people so they could rotate when calling.
• noted that the food pantry will be held Wednesday.
• reminded the public that the applications for the commissioners demolition grant are still available through Friday.
• said that there is going to be a truck uptown on March 22 for trash pickup.
• discussed replacing tee-pee with a fire truck at little reservation station.
• appointed Jim Hohenberger and Mike Sudholtz to be representatives for the 2021 tax incentive review council. The council is going to have a Zoom meeting on April 26.
• moved July’s meeting to July 12.
