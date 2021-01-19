SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood Village Council discussed several items, while also hearing an update on the status of the village’s new fire house.
Village Fire Chief Darrel Rock gave council an update of the facility, which he hopes will be completed this spring.
Rock noted that hopes are for the building to be completed in April or May and that the gutters on the building will be installed this spring, with crews currently focusing on the inside of the building. Crews are working on the firewalls, along with finishing the restrooms.
Rock also noted in his report that the village has received a grant from the Sherwood Area Foundation for a new LED sign at the new fire station, while a rehabbed bell will be complements of Hasch Body Shop, which is donating time to spruce up the old bell.
In looking back at 2020, Rock explained that the department had 145 rescue runs last year and 180 total runs, which is 15 more than 2019.
Village officials thanked Rock and all the volunteers for “all of their work on the fire station,” noting that “their dedication has been noticed and the council appreciates all the time they have spent getting this project finished.”
In other business, council:
• discussed the return of Aaron Lashaway from deployment and giving him a welcome home.
• heard from Defiance County Sheriff Office’s Lt. Daniel Crites. Crites informed village officials that he is the liaison for Sherwood village and council can contact him with any concerns, problems or questions.
• passed ordinance 21-01-01, the annual appropriation ordinance for 2021.
• held a first reading of ordinance 21-01-02 which will amend ordinance 19-0-01, the schedule of water service fees. The ordinance will add a charge for data reads and charge for resident requesting meter change-outs and for the cost of meters.
• passed resolution 21-01-01 to transfer funds from general fund into the fire and rescue fund.
• heard a report from Village Administrator Sherri Ramey. Ramey said that she will be meeting with Siebenaler Construction this week to discuss the timeframe to start on the front of library and to put in the steps for the second story at village office. Ramey said she is having the village solicitor look into the issues of leaking at the maintenance garage from the work previously done. Ramey also noted that her office has called Jay’s Heating and Cooling about a heater not working at maintenance garage.
• learned that the Meyer salt spreader is listed on Govdeals.org starting at $250. They discussed what to do about the Top Kick, it was determined by council to replace the bed at a cost of $25,000 instead of looking for a replacement at the cost of $40,000. It has been budgeted to replace the skid steer and they will start looking for a new replacement and sell the existing skid steer.
• decided to stay with the existing property and causality insurance.
• approved the animal permit application. Council wanted to inform residents that to allow farm animals into the village, they must have approval from neighbors and keep yards clean of all animal waste.
• discussed a dilapidated house on East Vine Street.
• talked about having a required deposit for demolition of houses to insure water and sewer is capped and the demolition area is blocked off safely. Officials noted that under the Ohio Revised Code, it is required to have water/sewer capped.
• approved a $25 charge for any solicitor/peddler. To be in the village, they must fill out a form and have identification on them at all times.
• informed residents that within the next couple days there will be a village improvement survey available online for residents to fill out. The information will be used to determined where the funds should go for the revitalization grant. The survey can be found at www.sherwoodohio.villagegovt.org.
• noted that the food pantry hours are Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. in village office.
• was told the village office will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, for Presidents’ Day.
• approved financial reports, December’s meeting minutes and bills.
• elected Scott Rohrs as president of council.
• was asked by Mayor Jack Stantz to be more involved with the community, community projects and community members. Stantz asked council to attend some of the Meet the Mayor events that are held on Saturdays, so residents could talk to council members about village issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.