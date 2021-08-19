SHERWOOD — Village council welcomed about 50 community members and representatives from Lightsource BP to its meeting on Monday.
Cliff Scher, senior director of development for Lightsource BP, was on hand to share information with the community about a proposed solar field project.
The project, which may take place for up to 40 years, is projected to be placed to the north and northeast of the village with solar panels occupying around 350 acres.
During his presentation, Scher explained the landscaping and wastewater plan for the project while also discussing how the project may effect property values and the local economy.
Local residents also spoke on the proposed project.
William and Sue Moats explained their concern about “activists” wanting to change zoning laws. The Moats added that they believe each property owner should have the right to do with their property as they desire.
Fellow property owner Todd Rosebrock also was for the project, stating that he “felt strongly that it was important to complete the project.” Rosebrock noted that he believes the taxes given to the Central Local School district will be beneficial for prosperity and growth.
Lesley Hange and other homeowners expressed another side to the story.
Hange, an opponent of the project, continued to share data she has gathered on other projects around the state, and continued to share her fear of the Sherwood community trusting local land to big companies.
Community members for and against the project are encouraged to attend an upcoming public meeting. The meeting will be held on Sept. 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the Delaware Township fire hall.
In other business, council:
• heard a report from Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Dan Crites. In his report Crites noted that last month the sheriff’s office had 104 business checks in the village while also doing 25 traffic stops. Crites also noted that dog complaints are on the rise within the village while reminding residents that school will be starting and to be mindful of children and also to school buses on the roadways.
• discussed a recent blockage of the railroad crossing.
• discussed recently added flags at a village grocery store that are making it hard for drivers to see traffic as they enter the road.
• approved amending appropriations for 2021.
• accepted the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and certified the numbers to the county auditor.
• heard the village administrator’s report. During the report council learned that the library’s brick and windows project is scheduled to be finished within the next couple weeks. Also noted that Buckeye Roofing is scheduled to do work on the community room.
• discussed business with the Crystal Fountain Auditorium and noted that there has been no contact from homeowners and that officials will be proceeding with auction after a final survey.
• learned that Vine Street was milled last week and the rest of the paving should be completed this week.
• heard that Dangler Excavating is going to start the looping water line project on Fountain Street.
• discussed recent OPWC grant funds that will be used for the North Harrison Street project (curbs).
• discussed funds received from the American Rescue Plan totalling $42,476.76. Officials noted they are looking at using the funds for a water project.
• noted the village office will be closed on Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 for Labor Day.
• learned that the fire department had two applications, one from Tyler Adams for firefighter and Amanda Grubb to be on EMS. Council approved the applications pending background checks.
• heard that secretary of state hopeful Frank LaRose will be having a campaign event at Ironhorse Brewery on Sept. 1 from 5-7 p.m. For more information, contact Jennifer Hutchinson 734-664-3873.
• made a final decision on an official seal for the village.
• discussed adding additional lighting to the corner of U.S. 127 and Ohio 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.