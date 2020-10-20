SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood Village Council held several readings on legislative items, took steps to complete the village’s new fire house and approved legislation involving a local business.
During its meeting, council heard an update about the progress of the new fire station. Officials were told that the construction is coming along nicely and that fire officials had received several quotes from financial institutions for loans to help finish the projects.
Council approved the bid from Sherwood State Bank and then passed a resolution via emergency measures to borrow funds, up to $250,000 to facilitate the completion of the new fire station.
Council also heard a presentation from Defiance County Economic Development executive director Jerry Hayes regarding a tax exemption for a local business.
Schwartzbek Investments request for the 100%, 12-year exemption was already approved by Central Local Schools and on Monday, village officials also approved the request.
Hayes also scheduled time with the council for future meetings where he will introduce village officials to Erika Willitzer, who will replace Hayes on Oct. 26.
In other business, council:
• held a second reading of an ordinance concerning the keeping of farm animals in village limits.
• held a second reading on an ordinance regarding pay for council members.
• passed an ordinance approving the Ohio Department of Transportation to maintain and repair main and state highways/remove snow and ice on state highways. The ordinance was an update on an old ordinance with ODOT.
• approved a change in appropriations due to receiving additional CARES Act funds. Council also approved a resolution involving expenditures in regards to coronavirus funds.
• learned that the new roof on the village offices is complete and that the bell tower was not included in the original quote. An additional $2,800 was needed for that expense. Other repairs also included the office front door being fixed, as well as the old paint on the building pillars being scraped off and new paint being applied. Officials are still working on quotes to repair the stairway, which will include duct work.
• learned that the banks have been cut at the village ponds and #2 stone has been laid down.
• heard that the village’s Ranger truck is listed on gov.deals with a starting bid of $1,000. The ladder rack has already been sold from the truck and officials are looking to sell the truck’s tool boxes.
• discussed options on different truck for the village.
• discussed putting the village’s rental house up for bid.
• discussed ongoing repairs to the lift stations and the continued efforts to locate the area where the problems are originating.
• thanked the Foust family for its donation of two park benches to the Little Reservation Station. Council noted that the benches that are currently at the Station will more than likely be refurbished and moved to Moats Park.
• discussed the need to repave portions of Vine Street. Officials noted they need to “seriously think about getting the street redone.” Officials noted they have been looking into grant monies to help pay for the project.
• learned the food pantry will be open Wednesday from 8-10 a.m. and that the pantry received a donation from the Defiance County Democratic Women and a new refrigerator from the Seagate Center.
• reminded interested persons that there is still a snow removal position, a call-in job with the village. Interested parties would need a CDL.
• reminded the public that trick-or-treat will be held Oct. 25 from 3-4:30 p.m. and reminded children and their family to be cautious while out. Officials also noted that spiced donuts from the fire station will be available for the trick-or-treaters.
• reminded the public that the offices will be closed for Veterans Day.
• thanked the Old Timers’ Club for the $300 donation for Christmas decorations.
• reminded the public that there will be a meeting at the Crystal Fountain Auditorium on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. with Maumee Valley Community Development regarding a community block grant.
• learned that there is a street light out on Decker Drive.
• discussed an ongoing cat problem in one portion of the village. Officials noted that a letter has been sent out and they discussed possible action that can be taken to resolve the problem. The village’s zoning official noted that they would try to hold a face-to-face discussion with the involved individuals.
• heard that the recent street change by Iron Horse Brewery has not caused any problems.
• discussed issues about conservation area signs and learned that crews are having trouble finding poles to place the signs.
• held an executive session to discuss employment/compensation of public employees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.