SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood council filled a pair of vacancies while also discussing a solar project near the village.
Former councilmen Chris Skinner and Wes Hall both turned in their resignations to council, leaving a pair of vacancies. Monday, council filled those spots with Robert Valle and Kyle Vance.
After appointing Valle and Vance to council, village officials turned their attention to discussing the the topic of the village’s solar project.
The project, tabbed the “Cepheus Solar Project” by 7X.energy, is slated to be located just outside of the village limits and has drawn plenty of criticism recently.
Monday, several village residents attended council’s meeting to discuss the project.
Susan and William Moats were two of those residents on hand. During their presentation, the Moats’ read a letter to council asking officials to “keep an open mind” on the project. The Moats explained to officials that they believe there is a lot of “misinformation” being spread about the project and they feel that the revenue generated by the project could have a “positive affect.” on the Central Local School District financially.
Officials noted that residents who would like to state their opinion on the project can do so by sending their letters to the Ohio Power Siting Board at 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43215. The case number that should be cited on the letter is 21-0293-EL-BGN-Cepheus Solar.
Residents can also contact the Ohio Power Siting Board at PUCO.ohio.gov or at OPSB.ohio.gov.
In other business, council:
• passed an emergency ordinance for consent for asphalt paving.
• held a third and final reading regarding zoning permits. The resolution passed.
• approved a resolution to transfer funds from the general fund into the parks and recreation fund.
• heard an update on the village’s fire/EMS department. Learned that many of the materials that were needed for the new building are now in, while crews are now working on getting the fire wall done and doors installed. The majority of the drywall is also done and some electrical has been completed. Also during the report officials learned that the fire department is on pace for a record number of runs this year. Officials also noted that the annual fire/EMS department recognition dinner will be held on Sunday, July 25 at 4 p.m.
• learned that upgrades to the library will be put on hold while officials wait for samples for the brick facade.
• moved July’s meeting to July 12.
• informed the public that yard waste bags available throughout the week. Officials asked residents, if there is a lot of waste to make sure trimmings can fit into the bags.
• learned that electric repairs/additions have been made at Moats Park shelter house and to the donut stand. Officials also thanked all the volunteers that recently helped refurbish several picnic tables around the village.
• heard repairs are finished at the Moats lift station.
• reminded residents that the food pantry will be open again on Wednesday, July 21 from 8-10 a.m.
• reminded the public that village offices will be closed on July 5.
• congratulated the Fairview High School Lady Apaches’ softball team on recently claiming a state championship.
• decided not to rent out tables and chairs from the Crystal Fountain Auditorium.
• told residents that the 2020 drinking water consumer confidence report can be viewed on the village’s website .
• were presented with an option for a seal for the village. Officials explained they would like to see a couple of changes to the design before officially adopting the logo.
• discussed the new welcome to the village signs.
• met in executive session to discussed the sale/purchase of property. After the session officials moved forward with the lease/sale of real estate and agreed to begin advertising for bids.
