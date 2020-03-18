SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council met on Monday, handling a pair of legislative items and also discussing an ongoing sewer issue.
Officials noted that the village is still experiencing troubles with its Moats lift station clogging, which according to village workers, the problem stems from residents flushing sanitary wipes into the sewer system.
Officials noted that they will soon send out correspondence to residents of the area where the problem originates and if problems persist, an assessment may occur. Officials have traced the problem area to south of Cedar Street.
Council has also looked into upgrading the lift station and noted that an addition of a grinder may solve the problem. For now, however, officials have agreed to start with a letter to village residents before taking the next step of adding a fee to those who live in the problem area.
In the legislative portion of the meeting, officials held a third and final reading on making changes to the use and service of the water system for meters. The change will go into effect in May for the June billing.
Council also passed, by emergency measures, an ordinance to vacate part of South Wilmot Street.
The portion of the street will be lies south of Mapole Street in the Machinaw Addition.
In other business, the board:
• discussed several nuisance issues within the village.
• noted that the village’s zoning code is being rewritten.
• was thanked by a local business owner for getting a light pole issue resolved.
• learned that the insulation and gutters are finished on maintenance building. Officials also noted that one door needs to be replaced and the lab needs to be painted and then the upgrades will be complete.
• discussed the need for regulations and guidelines for residents tying into the storm sewer.
• made several utility bill adjustments.
• discussed reaching out to those who have the Crystal Fountain Auditorium rented. Under the current situation with coronavirus shutdown, officials want to reach out and give those who have rental agreements the option of getting their deposit back or getting a possible rescheduling of dates. Officials noted that rescheduling may be hard to accomplish.
• talked about a recent quote that was received to fix the village tennis courts. The estimate was for $40,000. Officials were unwilling to pay that amount to fix the courts and will continue discussion of whether to get an additional quote or close the courts.
• discussed buying a new gutter broom for the village street sweeper.
• opted not to add bird feeders to the village’s parks.
• learned that workers will spray the stones at Little Reservation Station this spring in an effort to kill the grass and weeds.
• reminded residents that village cleanup will be held April 25 from 8 a.m.-noon. Werlor will have three dumpsters available. Officials also noted the addition of yard waste pickup services. Residents can obtain bags for a $25 deposit at village offices.
• noted that a bike was recently found and brought to the village office.
• scheduled park cleanup on April 4 at 1 p.m. (cleanup for Little Reservation Station and Memorial park will be April 18) and hydrant flushing the week of April 27.
• reminded the public that village offices will be closed on Good Friday, April 10.
• asked residents who are interested to volunteer for upcoming parks projects and also noted the parks committee is still in need of a member.
• discussed the upcoming fall fest, which will take the place of the annual homecoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.