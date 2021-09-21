SHERWOOD – The Village of Sherwood is moving ahead with plans to sell the Crystal Fountain property.
It was noted at Monday’s village council meeting that the survey of the property has been completed. The property will be sold at auction after being advertised for five weeks.
Following an executive session to discuss personnel, council came back into open session to establish a new part-time billing position. It will be for 24 hours — Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The position will be advertised.
Council learned that the looping water line project on Fountain Street is continuing with Dangler Excavating doing the work.
Also continuing is the library’s brick and window project. Several local companies are participating in the project.
The continuing problem of leaks at the maintenance building was discussed during the administrator’s report. The leaks have been ongoing despite previous attempts to resolve the issue. Wagner Metals will be contacted.
Paul Scharrock briefly discussed with council the proposed solar field project, which would place solar panels on 350 acres to the north and northeast of the village. The consensus of the discussion was that most people are not against renewable energy as such, but rather the placement of this proposed field, felt to be too close to homes and the village.
In other business, council:
• set Trick-or-Treat in the village for Oct. 31, from 3-4:30 p.m.
• announced that yard waste bags will be available at Moats Park instead of village hall.
• learned that the food pantry will be held Oct. 20 from 8-10 a.m.
• heard that the zoning inspector has handed out several notices.
• learned that flags placed by a business at the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ohio 18 are somewhat of a traffic hazard, and the business owner will be contacted.
• heard that signs will be placed at the wetlands area to explain it.
• learned that EMS squad runs for 2021 number 180, and are projected to hit a record 200-220 by the end of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.