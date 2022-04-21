SHERWOOD — Village council here met Tuesday evening after its Monday session was postponed due to a power outage, discussing an issue with a village maintenance garage and costs for the town’s water tower project.
The village received a quote of $16,900 from Buckeye Roofing to fix the garage roof and replace the insulation. This was needed because the roof leaked following the installation by a company that has not been responsive to the village’s inquiries, according to Village Administrator Sherri Ramey.
Seagate Inspectors will be out next week to make a report on the condition of the roof. Should the village need to take the matter to court, this will provide a third-party report, according to Ramey.
The quote for this report is $800-$1,000.
Council approved contracts with Buckeye Roofing and Seagate Inspectors.
Meanwhile, Ramey noted that the maintenance building’s garage door is off the tracks and needs replacing.
A quote from Nofziger Door Sales, Inc., Archbold, for $3,100 was approved by council.
Also Tuesday, Ramey discussed funding for the village’s new water tower project, which has an estimated cost of $1,345,500.
She noted that a community development grant through the state will provide $470,000 while an Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) grant will add $375,000.
An OPWC loan for $375,000 will be provided at 0% interest with the village’s out-of-pocket expenses for the project at $125,500.
Three other matters approved by council: the demolition of a house on Pearl Street by Andy Shininger from Shininger Surgace Drainage not to exceed $10,000 after which debris from the water tower replacement will be put there; the employment of Harvey Hyman of Hyman and Hyman, Paulding, as village solicitor starting immediately; and Phil Smethurst as field help.
Other information presented Tuesday:
• the library’s new door has been put on and is set to be painted.
• this week some 40-80 tons of soil will be put down on the ballfields.
• 420 W. Maple St. fire hydrant is out of order and will need to be completely rebuilt.
• the village is working on correcting addresses that are wrong: 231 N. Taylor St. will be changed to 220 N. Taylor St.; 216 E. Vine St. will be changed to 205 E. Vine St.; and 300 E. Elm St. will be changed to 235 E. Elm St. Ramey noted that all of these house numbers are on the wrong side of the street for the numbers assigned.{/div}
• there were 14 water and sewer shut offs delivered with one house shut off. Ramey also reminded that utility bills can be taken care of in the office on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
• a court case filed by the village against the owners of 216 E. Vine St. case was dismissed in common pleas court and it has gone to foreclosure. The village has been attempting to prompt the dilapidated home’s removal.
• the annual village cleanup will be from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.
• the VFW’s murder mystery dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday has already been sold out. There will be a matinee at 3 p.m. with dessert and drinks served. Tickets are still available.
• senior citizen recognition parade will be held May 28.
