SHERWOOD — During its meeting this week, Sherwood Village Council held several readings on ordinances, and discussed some subtractions and possible additions to the village.
During discussion items, Mayor Jack Stantz brought up his desire to see a police force return to the village. Currently, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office is responsible for patrolling the village.
Stantz noted that he is looking into having the voters decide on the police issue by placing a levy on he ballot to fund the endeavor. Stantz also noted that he knows that it is too late in the year to get something on November’s ballot, but he hopes to get more information and costs “so that we can consider this for the future.”
During discussion of the park committee’s recent meeting, village officials learned that park officials have determined to cancel all events planned for the year due to the COVID-19 situation. Park officials noted that they still hope to continue with new events in 2021 and in the meantime they will continue to work on improving the parks.
In one of several ordinances read by council, a first reading was held on an ordinance about dogs to be on leashes and animal excrement removal on public property within the village.
According to the ordinance, violators could be fined $150 (a minor misdemeanor) and that it would need to go through the court system. Councilman Michael Sudholtz asked who should be contacted if a violation has been observed and was informed that the village administrator should be the official that is contacted so that a nuisance letter can be sent out. Said Ramey, “... at least after this ordinance is passed, we will have something to govern such a situation.”
In other business, council:
• heard from a village resident who expressed concern that they still have a neighbor who has a lot of cats that are creating a nuisance in the neighborhood. Officials noted that a nuisance warning letter is where they can start with the situation. One village official asked what course of action should be taken if the owner states that the cats are not hers and are just stray animals. Village’s counsel replied that she can be informed that since the animals are on her property, she needs to solve the issue. She can be told that the “animal people” will come out and help her fix the problem. Officials then noted that they will mail an official letter to see how the owner responds.
• held a third and final reading on an ordinance that would create a schedule of water service fees for the village. The ordinance was accepted by unanimous vote.
• held a second reading on an ordinance that will require address numbers to be displayed on houses and buildings within the village. Officials also discussed who would be responsible for enforcing the address number ordinance. Village administrator Sherri Ramey responded that the zoning inspector would be responsible for enforcing it, but Darrel Rock would like time to order address plaques so that people could purchase them from the fire department.
• held a second reading on an ordinance that deals with the keeping of farm animals in the village. Councilman Chris Skinner noted that a provision in the ordinance that chickens could be free range for a certain portion of the day unless it created a nuisance for neighbors should be included. There was no motion to accept the second reading of the ordinance and officials noted that a new farm animal ordinance will be presented at the next meeting.
• held a second reading on an ordinance which amends resolutions to enforce grass and weed control.
• held a reading on an emergency ordinance establishing the limited use of Coronavirus Relief Funding.
• held a first reading on a resolution to allow Stantz access to safety deposit box at Sherwood State Bank. Councilman Jim Hohenberger stated that he would like to have an inventory done of what documents and items are stored in the safety deposit box.
• heard the monthly report from Ramey, who noted that the crane was not able to take the bell out of the bell tower because there was not enough room to lift it out of the cradle and out the window. “We are calling Fruchey to see what it would cost to take it out,” said Ramey. He also reported that Dilly Door Co. has installed the new Masonite full-view steel door with keypad but that the hours of operation are not on the door. Ramey presented the quote for $636 for installing a 45-inch aluminum awning over the door and a quote for $3,150 for installing a 205-inch awning over the width of the office. She stated that it would be nice to have the awning over the width of the office since there is a lot of heat from the sun. Council members agreed they would like a sketch of what it would look like to have awning over width of the office as opposed to just over the door.
• was informed by Ramey that berm stone is to be placed along Ohio 18 at the corner of Coy Road and Fountain Street.
• was presented an estimate for $4,377.60 from JMS Services and an estimate of $4,000 from Jay’s Heating and Cooling Inc. to replace the air-conditioning unit at the library. Wes Hall made a motion to have JMS Services replace the air conditioning unit at the library, “since they already have a contract with the village for maintenance and servicing.” The motion was approved.
• was asked by Ramey to amend the utility billing policy that was passed at the June meeting. With council’s approval, Ramey would like to send shut off notices to anybody over a $100 balance rather than just being two months behind. This will keep it close to the $100 deposit everyone pays. Also, she would like any renter who receives three shutoff notices within a six-month period to no longer have the utility bill in their name. It must go in the homeowner’s name. The motion passed.
• learned that the pumps were pulled at the Moats lift station on July 9. This is the longest timeframe the village has gone not having to pull pumps.
• discussed removing the plastic twisty slide from Moats Park and move it to the Little Reservation Station. Ramey noted that she would like to condense the playground at Moats Park toward the east. Council discussed moving the playground equipment and decided to table the issue until members know more about the ball field changes.
• learned from Fire Chief Darrell Rock informed the council that the building permit for the new fire/EMS building should be approved by the state this week. He stated that he recently sent 12 self-contained breathing apparatus units to Colorado where they were tested and recertified for five years.
• heard the fire department appreciation dinner was held recently. There were about 50 people at the dinner. Recognized were: Ben Wonderly, John Elwood and Troy Phillips (five years of service), Jack Stantz (15 years of service), Larry Williams and Jen Smith (20 years of service) and April Rock and Chuck Wonderly (25 years of service).
• entered into executive session to discuss the sale or acquisition of property and pending or threatened litigation. No action was taken.
• discussed a new investor is looking to purchase the strip mall.
• accepted the financial reports.
