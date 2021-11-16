SHERWOOD — Renovations to the Sherwood Branch Library will continue with help from the Defiance Foundation.
The $10,000 donation to the village for the renovations was discussed at Monday’s Village Council meeting. A new contract between the branch and the Defiance Public Library System was received for review.
Nicole Robinson was hired as the new billing clerk, working three days per week beginning in December. Her pay will be $12.50 per hour for a 90-day probationary period, increasing to $13 per hour.
The Crystal Fountain public auction has been set for Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. An open house will be this Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Two emergency ordinances were passed. The first amends the appropriation ordinance for 2021, and the second creates the new billing position and wages. A second reading was given to an ordinance establishing compensation for the calendar year 2022.
A resolution was passed approving the transfer of funds from the general fund to the parks and recreation fund.
Village administrator Sherri Ramey noted that the maintenance building continues to leak. The village is now waiting on a response from the company who has done the previous work.
Ramey distributed copies of the zoning subdivision codes for review.
The January meeting of council was moved from Jan. 17 to Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. The revitalization committee will meet at 5:30 p.m.
The Ohio Power Citing Board (OPCB) will hold a public hearing on the “Cepheus” solar project in Defiance Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Avenue. The hearing will give residents and other interested parties an opportunity to provide formal testimony on the application by Lightsourcebp to install solar panels on 350 acres of the 649 acres leased from five property owners.
Local resident Leslie Hange thanked the council for writing a letter to the board concerning the application. Council members are still in discussion with the solicitor on next steps.
In other action, council:
• discussed nuisance properties ranging from overgrown vegetation and junk vehicles to farm animals and cats.
• learned that efforts to purchase a small parcel of land for a lift station are still ongoing.
• met Alex Buchhop, a citizen interested in an upcoming opening on village council.
• approved Deacon Caryer as a Sherwood firefighter, pending approval from the fire chief and a background check.
• learned that the Old Timers Club has purchased $150 worth of Christmas lights for decoration downtown and around the library.
• learned that decorating at Memorial Park will be Sunday at noon and the fire department has donated decorations.
