SHERWOOD — Sherwood Village Council members considered bids for the water tower project at their Dec. 20 meeting.
Council accepted a bid from McGuire Iron from South Dakota for the project. The initial bid of $1.2 million was for the legged tower style. Council decided to go with the pedesphere storage tank alternative for an additional $39,000.
The village is once again advertising for the new billing clerk position. The position is part time, three days per week.
Since the village is again looking to fill the part time position, fiscal officer Dawn Buskirk has postponed her retirement from Dec. 31, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2022. Upon her retirement, the duties of her office will be split between village administrator Sherri Ramey and the new billing clerk position.
The Crystal Fountain property sold for $270,000. The sale is now being finalized.
Problems have arisen with the number of geese gathering at the lagoons, to the point of affecting wastewater. Village officials have contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to consider solutions to the issue.
The condition of ballfields was discussed. A representative of the ball association was invited to attend the January meeting to discuss upkeep and funding. The village has a park board but there are presently no active members.
Council also learned that there may be funds available for the neutering of stray cats, which are a problem in the village.
