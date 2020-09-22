SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood village officials handled several legislative items, while also accepting the resignation of one village official.
Village zoning inspector Rob Bailey’s letter of resignation was turned in to village officials and accepted by council on Monday evening. After accepting the resignation, council voted to employ Gilbert Montez as Bailey’s replacement.
The village also made it official on Monday that trick-or-treat will be held this year. Hours of the event will be on Oct. 25 from 3-4:30 p.m. Officials wanted to remind trick-or-treater’s to be mindful of traffic and careful while crossing the streets.
In other business, council:
• accepted a resolution that determined the amount and rates from the county auditor as determined by budget commission.
• passed resolution to transfer funds from the general funds to the parks and recreation funds.
• held the first reading of a resolution that will eliminate the keeping of farm animals within the village limits.
• held the first reading of an ordinance regarding pay for council members. The ordinance would allow payment to council members for special meetings and committee meetings if attended.
• approved an emergency ordinance for a change in appropriations for fiscal year 2020.
• learned that a lift has been delivered to the village office and work will begin on the village office roof. Officials also received a quote for an awning quote for the community room at the library in the amount of $7,350 from Dilly Door.
• learned the maintenance building that just had the roof redone is having a problem with leaks. Officials have contacted the company to come and look into the reason for the leaks.
• learned village officials are in the process of getting a quote to redo the front of the library to repair siding. The same company is going to provide a quote for a staircase from the village office to the upper part of the building.
• heard that a used Ford F150 and village decals were recently purchased for $17,000.
• learned that the village water tower project will be bid out in 2021 with hopes of construction being completed by march of 2022.
• discussed the results of a recent EPA water audit.
• discussed the lift station at Moats Park. Officials noted that the pumps have been pulled six times since Aug. 17 and will have to pull again today.
• thanked a missionary group from the Bryan area that has been coming and pulling weeds at Memorial Park. The group noted that when that project is finished it will work at Little Reservation Station and Moats Park. Officials also discussed the need to powerwash at the Little Reservation Station before water sealing the facility.
• learned of a water leak at Moats Park.
• discussed quotes for the paving of two blocks of West Vine Street.
• heard a report from the tax administrator from the village of Hicksville.
The report gave suggestions on how the village could change its credits given to residents who work outside of the village.
• reminded residents that the yard bags purchased from the village should not be overloaded. Overloaded bags may not be picked up by village workers and residents may be charged for extra bags.
• discussed the need to hire someone to help with snow removal. The position requires a CDL and village officials noted they would help pay for a person to get their CDL if interested in the position.
• discussed a list of items that may be used with CARES Act funds.
• reminded the public that the village office will be closed Oct. 12 and Oct. 23.
• heard from Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel who reminded officials that his office should be informed of any trespassing issues.
• discussed the possible chip and seal of Coy Road and about its widening to Lockwood Road by another municipality.
• noted the desire to get another quote on the repaving of Vine Street.
• learned that the mayor was approached by a group wanting to paint a blue line between the yellow lines on Ohio 127 to show support for area first responders. Officials asked the group to put together a presentation to give to council.
• heard an update from Fire Chief Darrell Rock on the progress of new the new fire station. Rock explained that the fire station footers done and that three-fourths of the plumbing done and the area may be getting the slab laid next week. Rock noted that he has turned in several papers into the state in an effort to receive grant money to help fund the project.
• revisited a conversation about signs for the nature preserve.
• noted that the village has submitted a request to CSX to clean up brush around the railroad. A village resident also asked if it was possible for the CSX trains to stop blowing their horns while traveling through the village. Village officials noted that signage to have the trains stop blowing their horns is quite costly.
• discussed mowing ditch banks on both sides of U.S. 127.
• held an executive session with no action taken.
