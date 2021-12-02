• Defiance County
Gingerbread contest:
From now through Dec. 15, people are invited to pick up a gingerbread man from Sherwood Branch Library to disguise as their favorite book character (be sure to include name, age, and contact information on the back). Return the disguised gingerbread man to the library by Dec. 15 for a chance to win a prize.
